Betsy Webb, former Bangor superintendent of schools, dies

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor community has lost a significant educational leader.
According to a Friday release from the Bangor School Department, Dr. Betsy Webb, former longtime Bangor superintendent of schools has died.
Webb served as the superintendent for Bangor schools for 13 years, and as a public educator for 38 years, the release stated.
“It is a blessing to be surrounded by so many caring and dedicated educators in the Bangor School Department who continue her aspirations for student success," James Tager, superintendent of the Bangor School Department, said in the release. "One of her many legacies is to have hired and worked side-by-side with so many wonderful educators. Her impact is profound and lasting."
Webb announced her retirement from the Bangor School Department in June 2020, later retiring in October of that year.