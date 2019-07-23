BANGOR, Maine — Thanks to an 8-1 vote to extend Waterfront Concerts' lease, concertgoers will be lining up on Bangor's waterfront for at least another 13 years.

Waterfront Concerts will also be investing $7 million into the venue.

City leaders say this is good news.

"I think its absolutely positive. I mean to see that kind of investment happening in the waterfront I mean what's just happened with the Bangor Savings Bank, that's a huge investment they've made," city councilor Dan Tremble said.

While the city voted to extend its lease with Waterfront Concerts, there were some concerns about Alex Gray's 2017 domestic violence charge.

"We thought it was best the court system handled it, it was two separate issues," Tremble said.

"But I think, as a whole, the city looked past those issues in a sense, if you will," Gray added.

Even before the extension vote, changes were being made at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

Among them, permanent bathrooms that won't only benefit concertgoers, but the city will be able to use them when city events are held on the waterfront.

Those bathrooms will be finished up before the end of this week, just in time for the Chris Stapleton concert on Thursday.

And a number of different disability accessibility options are also being added to the Bangor venue. All to make things better for those attending concerts and to bring in more business to the city.