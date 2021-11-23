Bangor's holiday tree goes up in West Market Square

Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari said they are very grateful to the volunteers in the area that donate by helping to take down the donated tree, load it, and take it to Bangor.

"He’s looking all year long looking for trees and it’s kind of his mission to find the best tree each year," Huotari said. "Dan, this year, found the tree out in Levant and talked to the property owner. They were very happy to donate it. With 26 or 27 years in with Dan doing that now, he’s very experienced at finding the right tree."