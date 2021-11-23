Bangor's holiday tree goes up in West Market Square

BANGOR, Maine — Downtown Bangor began to look a lot more festive as of Tuesday morning. Thanks to a 35-foot Balsam fir tree in West Market Square.
Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari said they are very grateful to the volunteers in the area that donate by helping to take down the donated tree, load it, and take it to Bangor.
Houtari said Bangor resident and long-standing holiday tree volunteer Dan Sprague helped find the 23-year-old tree.
"He’s looking all year long looking for trees and it’s kind of his mission to find the best tree each year," Huotari said. "Dan, this year, found the tree out in Levant and talked to the property owner. They were very happy to donate it. With 26 or 27 years in with Dan doing that now, he’s very experienced at finding the right tree."
The Downtown Bangor Partnership will be holding a tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3.