Employees evacuated as police respond to Bangor Walgreens

BANGOR, Maine — A Walgreens in Bangor was evacuated Tuesday as police responded to the store for a report of a suspicious package.

The store is located at 706 Broadway, and a NEWS CENTER Maine crew at the scene reported seeing a black duffle bag in front of the entrance. It was unclear at the time whether that bag was related to the response.

NEWS CENTER Maine's crew said Bangor police cruisers appeared to be blocking all access points to the Walgreens parking lot. Employees were gathered outside the building, and a police RV was also at the scene.

NEWS CENTER Maine's crew also reported seeing a police dog and handler searching vehicles in the parking lot.

Police cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, but the store remained closed.

"We are dealing with what was reported as a suspicious package," Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley told NEWS CENTER Maine.

McAmbley said more information would likely be released later.

Walgreens stores in Portland, York, and Windham received bomb threats last week, and a suspicious package was reported at the Walgreens in Topsham last week as well. The package in Topsham turned out to be an engine part, and the threats in Portland, York, and Windham were deemed not credible.