Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months

The city will focus on working through each of the city's encampments one at a time to connect people to housing, according to Bangor's city manager.

BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home.

In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.

"It will take time," Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie said. "Addressing the needs of an individual who is unsheltered is a one-on-one conversation."

But it's a conversation Bangor leaders are willing to have to help those who need a roof over their heads.

"These individuals are constituents. They're our neighbors. They're our friends. And, frankly, you know, you could look around and say, 'What about if it was your family member?" Laurie said.

The city will focus on working through each of the city's roughly 11 encampments one at a time to connect people to housing, according to Laurie.

A new program the city is implementing as part of its Built for Zero initiative is its Landlord Liaison Program.

Laurie said it's designed to encourage landlords to give equal rental opportunities to people who are unhoused and may need a second chance.

"Lots of times, an unsheltered individual may not have the best credit history. They may not have the best rental history," Laurie said. "They need folks to take a chance."

Bangor's homeless population has grown in recent years, according to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter's executive director, Boyd Kronholm.

"It's definitely worse" than when Kronholm started six years ago, which is worrisome with winter temperatures on the horizon.

Bangor's homeless shelter opened its first warming center five years ago, according to Kronholm.

"We did it because there were an estimated 30 people on the streets that didn't have a shelter bed, that didn't have a place to go," Kronholm said.

Now, the number of homeless people in Bangor reaches a range of about 170-225 people.

Laurie said the city's application for the Landlord Liaison Program will soon be available for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.

Bangor is also considering building a small shelter village as a temporary housing solution. City councilors will continue to discuss the idea and the potential location in the coming weeks.