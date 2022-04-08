Bangor State Fair returns with four days of food, rides, and music

A centuries-old tradition returns to Bass Park in Bangor.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor State Fair returned Thursday afternoon with the distinct smell of fair food in the air.

There will be live bands, rides, a demolition derby, and more over the four-day event.

"There's lots to look forward to. It's just a great way to get out [and] see your friends, go on some rides, eat some food, and do all the normal summer things," Abigail Michaud said.

Michaud said while preparing for this year's event, she realized that it's the fair food that most people seem to look forward to.

"I run our social media pages and website, and that's the biggest thing everyone is like, 'Is there going to be dough boys, funnel cakes, and ice cream?' and all the other things people love to eat at the fair," Michaud said.

Some say their favorite part is the food, while others say it's about enjoying their time and taking it all in.

"Walking around, running into people you haven't seen for a long time. Listening to great music," Allison Ames said.

The fair draws in crowds from all over the state. David Martin said he used to live in Maine but has since moved to Florida. Since he found himself back in Vacationland, he figured it would be a good opportunity to check it out.

"I used to work in this area and saw the fair all the time and thought, 'Why not? Let's take an opportunity and catch it,'" David Martin said.

Admission on Thursday and Sunday is $5, while it's $7 on Friday and Saturday.

