Bangor State Fair opens Thursday with new ticket system

This year, the fair is four days long and features more than 25 rides for fairgoers to enjoy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — Since 1849, thousands of Mainers and folks from away have come to enjoy the food and rides at the Bangor State Fair.

The fair is back in the Queen City and opens to the public on Thursday. It runs through Sunday at Bass Park behind the Cross Insurance Center.

There are more than 25 rides set up, including Pharoah's Fury, Tempest, and a Merry-Go-Round.

The Demolition Derby, a fan favorite, will be returning and is included with admission. Live music and performances are also scheduled.

Chris Chagros is the general manager of Fiesta Shows. He said they have a new ticket system at this year's fair.

"Each ride has a number of credits required to go on it, and you can buy a smart card and the smart card can be loaded up with points," Chagros explained. "Ride operators have a scanner. All you do is take your card and wave it over the scanner; it beeps; he gives you the thumbs up; enjoy.”

He added that the credits you buy last forever. If you don’t use all of them during one fair visit, you can come back anytime to hop on more rides.

This year, event organizers wanted to focus on keeping things local by hosting 15 local vendors. Special events coordinator Abigail Michaud said bringing them to the fair just made sense.

"It's a huge part. I mean, Bangor is great. Everyone loves it here; everyone loves the fair. Including those businesses and organizations, it's great," Michaud said.

For a complete list of Bangor State Fair events, click here.