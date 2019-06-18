BANGOR, Maine — A shooting in Bangor is being actively investigated by police.

Bangor police initially said the shooting took place at 1664 Union St., which shares the same address as Sprague's Nursery & Garden Center, but later corrected it with 1702 Union St., about 600 feet down the road.

"Please expect police activity in that area," the department tweeted. "This is a developing situation - please avoid the area – use an alternate route."

Sprague's, more broadly, is located in North Bangor within a mile of the Bangor International Airport. It's been in business since 1947.

Police confirmed the shooting just before noon Tuesday.

Few details were immediately released.

This story is being updated.