Bangor School Dept. alerts parents of no bus transportation to 6 schools Wednesday morning

A school bus driver shortage interrupted in-person schooling on Tuesday in Bangor. Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, parents of kids at six previously unaffected schools were told that bus transportation would not be available Wednesday. However, the district said in-person learning would still occur, just without any buses.

The following message was posted to the Bangor School Department website Wednesday morning:

We apologize for the tardiness of this message, but we have just recently found out that bus transportation is not available for Abraham Lincoln School, Bangor Regional Program, Downeast School, Fourteenth Street School, Fruit Street School, and William S. Cohen School. In person learning will occur at those schools, there will just be no buses running.

We are working to find alternative plans which allow all students to be in school, while keeping all of our students, staff, and bus drivers safe.

Please reach out to your child’s school if you have further questions.

Please be safe and be well. Thank you.

On Tuesday, the district said due to a bus driver shortage and high numbers of COVID-19 cases in several schools in the district, students at the following schools would be remote until Mon, Jan. 25:

Bangor High School

James F. Doughty School

Mary Snow School

Fairmount School

Vine Street School