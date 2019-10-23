MILFORD, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 39-year-old sanitation worker who died Tuesday when he was hit by a co-worker driving a waste disposal truck.

Ryan Leeman was hit and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 22, on Oak Street in Milford, near the intersection of Emerald Drive.

Deputies say Leeman was hit by a Casella waste disposal truck.

No one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Milford and Old Town Fire Departments, the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and OSHA.

RELATED: Fatal accident in Milford involving a trash truck