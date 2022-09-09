Bangor Quirk Subaru donates supplies to local school

Team members from Quirk met with teachers outside of James F. Doughty School in Bangor to pass on multiple boxes full of school supplies.

BANGOR, Maine — For many students and teachers in the state, school supplies can be difficult to come by.

To help ease some of the school supply pressure, team members from Quirk Subaru of Bangor met with teachers at James F. Doughty School to pass along a gift.

Educators received six gift boxes full of pencils, markers, the like, and the supplies to start a milkweed garden for Monarch butterflies.

“Having these supplies have been really helpful to teachers so they don’t have to pay out of pocket [for] our students,” Tracy Vassiliev, an 8th grade science teacher at Doughty, said.

Team members at Quirk also gifted a cutout bus with inspirational messages and thank you notes for the teachers.

8th grade ELA teacher Jennifer Boehmer said she hasn't had to struggle with getting supplies much, due to donations.

“We are very lucky in this community. The Bangor School department and the whole community supports us tremendously," Boehmer said.

Subaru’s partnership with Adoptaclassroom.org has allowed them to make similar donations nationally and support more than 300,000 students.