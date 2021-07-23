Bangor puts in old docks while still waiting for new ones to arrive

Willette said the contractor they hired to build the new docks ran into some delays with getting some of the parts which have caused the backup.

BANGOR, Maine — After waiting for new docks for the waterfront to come in for more than a month, the City of Bangor has decided to put the old ones back in for now.

Bangor Parks and Rec Director Tracy Willette said the contractor they hired to build the new docks ran into some delays with getting some of the parts which have caused the backup.

On Friday, Bangor Public Works crews worked on the older docks by replacing bad boards, covering some of them with plywood, and tightening weak spots in the decking.

Willette said they got a grant to help replace the three big docks on the Penobscot River waterfront. One of them, the paddle dock, was done and installed in time for the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race which is the one under the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge.

The two older docks, which are now behind the Bangor SeaDog Restaurant Willette said, were launched this week so that they can allow more recreational boating and short-term dock rentals.

"Activity on the waterfront is starting to pick up," said Willette. "Certainly the concert pavilion it’s going to be opening back up next month so we felt it appropriate to put the old docks back in the river so folks can at least enjoy recreating on the river and when the new ones arrive we’ll swap them out and have new docs hopefully by mid to end of August."