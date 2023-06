The 12-year-old was reportedly last seen on a security camera on State Street walking in the direction of downtown Bangor, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — Police in Bangor have safely located a child who reportedly left a hospital on foot Friday afternoon.

The 12-year-old reportedly left Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on foot around 1:45 p.m., a news release from the Bangor Police Department said.

He was last seen on a security camera on State Street walking in the direction of downtown Bangor, police said.

The Bangor police issued an update shortly before 7 p.m. stating that the boy has been found and is safe.