Two bodies found at Bangor home following call about 'domestic situation'

G Street is blocked off around the area of the scene and will remain that way until the incident is resolved, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BANGOR, Maine — Police officers were at the scene of a "domestic situation" reported on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates in Bangor, a news release from the Bangor Police Department said Thursday morning.

One man and one woman were reported dead at the scene.

Members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team, negotiators, and operators for the department's robots were also at the scene, according to the release.

Around 12:15 p.m., the situation was no longer deemed "active."

G Street is blocked off around the area of the scene and will remain that way until further notice, the release stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.