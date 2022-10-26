Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic

Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" at the Bangor VA Clinic on Wednesday morning.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a news release from the Bangor Police Department said. It is believed to be a self-inflicted wound.

According to the release, the male was brought by the Bangor Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital, but despite best efforts from rescue and hospital emergency personnel, he died from his injuries.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are resources right here in Maine that can help navigate through those thoughts and find a path to hope.

Maine Crisis Hotline: 1-888-568-1112

Maine teen text support

This peer support text line is for Maine youth 13 to 24 years old and is staffed by individuals 18 to 24. Talk about your feelings and get support from another young person. Daily from noon to 10 p.m. EST at 207-515-8398