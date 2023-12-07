Portion of 3rd Street in Bangor closed as police respond to possible incident

A portion of 3rd Street was closed, and police were present in tactical gear as of Wednesday afternoon.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to a possible incident on 3rd Street near Parker Street on Wednesday afternoon.

As of about 5 p.m., 3rd Street from Warren Avenue to Patten Street was closed during the police response, and drivers have been encouraged to detour around the area.

Several police vehicles were at the scene, and a tactical vehicle responded closer to 5:30 p.m. Penobscot County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident.

As of 6 p.m. police appeared to be attempting to communicate with someone inside a residence there regarding a possible warrant.

Police have not yet responded to questions about the incident.

Neighbors in the area told NEWS CENTER Maine that police have been present in the area since about 3:45 or 4 p.m.