Bangor police identify two victims of weekend crash

The drivers of two vehicles that crashed early Saturday morning died at the scene, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police on Tuesday released the names of two men who died in a crash early Saturday morning on Kenduskeag Avenue.

Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor, and Orville Patterson, 65, of Glenburn, were dead when police arrived at the crash near 1049 Kenduskeag Ave. just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Bangor Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release.

The names of the men were not released until Tuesday.

Bangor police are reconstructing the crash and investigating the cause and contributing factors, police said.

No additional information has been released.