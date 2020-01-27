BANGOR, Maine — In a Facebook post Monday, the Bangor Police Department welcomed its newest K9 officer 'Jessie.'

Lt. Tim Cotton wrote the post, in which he spelled the dog's name incorrectly multiple times as a goof on the fact that when it comes to dogs, we never truly know how they want their names spelled.

"Jessy will be trained in tracking and narcotics work," Cotton wrote. "She will not be randomly attacking anyone unless they want kisses. She is really sweet."

Cotton added that Jessie has been with the department for about three weeks and won't be ready for the road any time soon. However, he said she doing very, very well in her training.

According to Cotton, Officer Lucas Libby has been selected as the Bangor PD's new K9 handler.

RELATED: Bosco the K9 passes away after serving Androscoggin County for 10 years

RELATED: Pit Bull rescued from dog-fighting ring is now a K9 officer

RELATED: Shelter dog makes drug bust

RELATED: Maine State Police K9's vest means more than protection

RELATED: Meet Presque Isle Police Dept's newest member, Cali!