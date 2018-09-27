BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A Bangor Police Officer is back to work after being attacked while on duty and is wanting to thank the community for their support.

Officer George Spencer was punched in the head and face when he was trying to arrest someone in Pickering Square by someone watching the arrest.

Officer George Spencer holds a coworkers child in the Bangor Police Dept. Office. (Ctsy Bangor Police)

Bangor Police say Spencer lost no time and was back at work the following day, walking his downtown beat where the attack happened.

In the afternoon of Sept. 18, Officer Spencer went to Pickering Square to help another officer arrest a suspect. Several people began gathering around the suspect and police, according to authorities, including 22-year-old Bret Libby and 23-year-old Mariah Lamb, both of Bangor.

According to police, the group around them became increasingly angry about the arrest and began badgering the officers.

Spencer called for backup and told Mariah Lamb to stop yelling and to back away, according to police.

Lamb ignored the officer's warning, according to police, and when he told her she was under arrest Libby quickly stepped between the two trying to block Officer Spencer from Lamb. Officer Spencer tried to push Libby aside whereupon he attacked the officer punching him in the head and face several times.

Officer Spencer was able to force Libby to the ground where he and another officer worked to gain control of him. Both Libby and Lamb were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Bret Libby is accused of attacking Bangor Police Officer George Spencer on Sept. 18.

Lamb was charged with disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

Libby has been charged with assault on an officer, obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest and disorderly conduct.

Police say even though violence around Pickering Square is not frequent, they are increasing police presence in the area.

Bangor Police say Spencer received several well wishes, cards and letters and that the "outpouring was overwhelming" to the Officer and his wife.

"Officers in Bangor do have the support of the community," Bangor Police wrote on social media in response to the outpouring.

