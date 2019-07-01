Health Equity Alliance in Bangor is collecting new or gently used sleeping bags and blankets at its office all month long.

The Alliance provides services to Maine’s LGBTQ community and anyone living with HIV, AIDS or drug addiction.

An Alliance director says being warm is a basic need and can help those struggling with addiction.

“We need to have shelter, we need have clothing, we need to be warm, we need to be feed. Because if you don't have those things than dealing with an addiction and going through recovery is just not going to happen because you can't get your needs met at a basic level. So we're really trying to help folks out at the basic level," says Andrea Littlefield

Sleeping bags and blankets can be dropped out at the Health Equity Alliance office at 304 Hancock St. in Bangor. They will be handed out next month in Bangor’s Pickering Square from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.