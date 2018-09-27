BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Bangor man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend's estranged husband was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison.

A judge delivered Antoinne Bethea's sentence at the Penobscot County Court on Sept. 27.

The content in a series of text messages was the focus of the case that ultimately convinced a jury that Bethea was not guilty of murder but instead guilty of manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Terrance Durel on Easter Sunday in 2017.

Bethea had claimed he acted in self-defense when Durel, his girlfriend's estranged husband, sent a threatening text message to her. Bethea brought a gun to confront Durel near their home on Highland Avenue in Bangor where a fight broke out.

During his trial, Bethea's attorney told jurors that the Connecticut native had acted in self-defense and that the gun only went off after Durel's brother tried to wrestle the weapon out of his hands.

Prosecutors argued that Bethea knew what he was doing and still shot Durel even after the victim explained he didn't want any trouble, and only wanted access to his son.

"He killed my son and he didn't have to," Durel's mother Therese Reed said. "He deserves everything he got. I don't feel any remorse for him. None at all."

Copyright 2017 WCSH