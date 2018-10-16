UPDATE 10/17 3:55 p.m. – Bangor police identified 40-year-old Brian Barker of Bangor as the man shot Tuesday by a responding officer. He was charged with domestic violence terrorizing.

"This matter remains under investigation. Additional charges are expected once the investigation is completed," said Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters in an email.

Barker was still hospitalized on Wednesday. His condition was "good," according to the hospital.

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a home on Grove Street, near Somerset Street in Bangor.

A Bangor officer shot a man outside 112 Grove Street, police say, after a brief confrontation.

Parts of Grove Street in Bangor was closed down while police investigated the officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

Police were called to the home shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic violence disturbance. When officers arrived at the home, police say they were approached by a man who had a weapon. During the brief confrontation, a "newer" Bangor officer shot the man.

That officer was later identified as Dylan Hall, who has been with the department for slightly more than one year. He was placed on administrative leave.

The man was brought to a nearby hospital, but there is no word yet on the extent of his injuries. No police were injured.

The altercation took place on a lawn outside a home on Grove Street, according to Bangor Police.

Crime Scene Investigators were on scene, and police say a portion of the road would be shut down for several hours as the investigation continues.

Grove Street and Somerset in Bangor.

A neighbor who walks along Grove Street nearly every day with her parrots said she didn’t know about the shooting until she saw the large police presence in her neighborhood.

This neighbor walks this route nearly every day with her parrots. She didn’t know about the shooting until she saw the large @BANGORPOLICE presence in her neighborhood. The birds are named Tropic and Angel. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/AY5KIYwtAL — Samantha Sugerman (@SugerMAINENEWS) October 16, 2018

