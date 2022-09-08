Bangor votes to ban flavored tobacco sales in the city

The ordinance will prevent the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and menthol-flavored products, citywide.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor City Council met Monday evening and decided in a 6 to 1 vote to instate an ordinance to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products for a second time.

The ordinance will prevent the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and menthol-flavored products, citywide. According to the city council's meeting agenda, the ordinance will prevent the sale, display, marketing, and advertising of flavored tobacco products.

The city previously banned flavored tobacco products back in October but repealed its decision earlier this year after a procedural error.

If broken, the ordinance also imposes a fine between $50 and $100 for the first violation within a 24-month period and $300 and $1,000 for each subsequent offense within those 24 months.

A handful of people took to the stand for public comment, some detesting the ordinance, while city council members stood their ground.

"When we talk about this...addiction...this flavor tobacco ban isn't to limit the rights and freedoms of an adult," Bangor City Councilor Angela Okafor said. "The issue here is this particular thing is being targeted at children."

