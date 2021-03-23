Bangor police evidence response team trains to identify explosives at post-blast scene

This is the first time the Bangor Police Department conducted a post-blast investigation training

BANGOR, Maine — On Tuesday, Bangor Police Department's Evidence Response Team and Emergency Services Unit conducted a post-blast investigation of two different bombs on two cars, which were donated for educational purposes.

Evidence team members later tried to reconstruct the devices used by sifting through the leftover material and recreating the scene to train and prepare for real-life scenarios.

"It sharpens your skills on what to look for and how to key in on how small and crucial a piece of evidence can be," Tyler Rusby, a bomb technician for the Bangor Police Department, said.

This is the first time the Bangor Police Department conducted a post-blast training, but the evidence team trains four times a year, and the bomb squad trains twice a month.

The Bangor Police Department has recently hired new members who truly benefited from this hands-on training.

"The importance is huge," lead evidence technician for the Bangor Police Department, Joe Orcutt, said. "We have new team members today that have never experienced anything like this. To show them actual pieces of evidence or pieces of a device that looks like one thing before it is blown up, and it could be something as small as your pinky finger, something you actually have to get on your hands and knees, look through a microscope to collect it, you can't really take away that hands-on training from today's training."