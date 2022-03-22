Bangor man found dead after reported altercation

Emergency responders tried unsuccessfully to save Justin Smith's life, police said.

BANGOR, Maine — Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a Bangor man's death on Friday.

Officials found Justin Smith, 36, unresponsive at his home on Blue Hill East Street around 3:20 p.m. after they responded to a reported physical altercation, according to a release from Bangor police.

Emergency responders tried to save Smith's life but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, police said in the release.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Sunday and Smith's cause of death is pending further studies, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.