Firefighter sustains burn injuries in Bangor fire

Two tenants were evacuated from the home on Elm Street, Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine.
BANGOR, Maine — [Correction: An initial version of this story stated that the firefighter was taken to a hospital for his injuries, however, the firefighter was not taken to a hospital.]

A firefighter suffered minor burn injuries after a fire broke out at a home on Elm Street on Thursday.

Two tenants were evacuated from the home at 277 Elm Street, Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine.  Other than the firefighter who was injured during the initial attack, Emory said there were no other injuries. 

The fire went to a second alarm due to the manpower needed to search the building, Emory said. The Bangor Fire Department received mutual aid from the Air National Guard, Orono Fire Department, Brewer Fire Department, Holden Fire Department, and Hampden Ambulance Service.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Bangor police are investigating the cause of the fire.

