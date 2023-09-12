x
Bangor man charged with burglary

He was arrested after police responded to a call on French Street Monday morning.
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man has been charged in connection with a burglary on French Street.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Monday after the alleged crime occurred around 4 a.m., according to a release from Bangor police.

Taylor Cotton, 27, was arrested and charged with burglary, class C, and criminal mischief, class D, police said.

Officers obtained surveillance video that allegedly showed video of the suspect and recognized him from previous encounters, the release stated.

Cotton was taken to Penobscot County Jail, officials said.

