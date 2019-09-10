BANGOR, Maine — It’s an annual fall event to get one of the best views in Bangor of fall foliage.

The fall foliage tour from atop Bangor’s landmark structure, the Thomas Hill Standpipe, happens on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.

It's one of the only four annual public tours given by the Bangor Water District annually.

The Water District officials say this is a working water tank, so no food, drinks, or pets will be allowed. Except for service animals.

To gain access to the promenade deck, visitors will have to climb up a 100-step enclosed stairway. The historic structure is not handicap accessible.

For the history of the Bangor Water District’s Thomas Hill Standpipe visit here.

Access to the promenade deck is via a 100-step enclosed stairway. The historic structure is not handicap accessible.

Bangor Water District Facebook

RELATED: Historic Bangor standpipe welcomes public

RELATED: The science of fall foliage

Bangor Water's Thomas Hill Standpipe fall foliage tour.

Bangor Water District Facebook

RELATED: Historic Bangor standpipe welcomes public