Bangor High School Army JROTC integral to Memorial Day parade's success in Bangor

The community came out in droves to support the fallen Monday in Bangor for the annual Memorial Day parade.

BANGOR, Maine — While Americans enjoy the nice weather, barbeques, and time with friends and family, Memorial Day is meant to be a time to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

A local group of high school cadets had that on their minds as they helped organize the Memorial Day parade in Bangor.

Jake Biberstein, a cadet with Bangor High School Army JROTC, said participating in the parade gives him a sense of duty and pride.

"Memorial Day is here to honor our veterans and that's what we are excited to do," Biberstein said.

The Bangor High School Junior ROTC paved the way for the parade in downtown Bangor.

Not only did the cadets march in the parade, but they also helped to organize it. The cadets filled out all the permits and registered local groups and area schools that wanted to participate.

"They choose to be here. They volunteer to be here, and they do wonderful things for the community," Sergeant Major John Brooks, instructor for cadets at Bangor High School, said.



The cadets march in the parade, not only to honor family members who serve in the military but for all who serve.

"My grandfather was a Vietnam Vet," Biberstein said. "He was the first person in our family to actually go to college, because of the Air Force. That's how our family end up in Maine because of DOW Airforce Base."

Biberstein and his sibling plan to continue the military tradition in the family.

"My brother's going to West Point because of that and I'm applying to the Service Academy because of it," Biberstein said.

As for cadet Eva Coombs, a sophomore at Bangor High School, honoring the fallen is close to her heart.



"I have an uncle who is a Purple Heart. He got injured in the war," Coombs said. "I have a high amount of respect for anyone who's been in the military or experienced anything like that or fought in wars."

As cadets, both Coombs and Biberstein are learning life lessons from those who served and are serving in the military.

"I’ve taken those in my life and my experiences because it's affected me and I feel I am a better person because of him [Sergeant Major Brooks] and Colonel Lion," Biberstein said.

At this year's Memorial Day Parade, Bangor High School Junior ROTC members, and other area schools marched to honor veterans lost in the line of duty. A day to remember the fallen.

"It's a sad, but yet joyous time for many people, and it is a time to just sit back and relax. But yet also remember those we have lost, not only in wars, but in our families," Sergeant Major Brooks said.

The Memorial Day Parade is one way the cadets show their respect to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for freedom.