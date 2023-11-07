Bangor firefighters union urges city for premium pay of its remaining ARPA funds

The union requested $817,236 to give first responders bonuses, which the union president said would help retain people who have been pushed to their breaking point.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is working to roll out its remaining $16 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, and dozens of people packed city council chambers at this week's meeting to voice why their organization deserves a slice of the money—including Bangor firefighters.

Firefighters in the local union, Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772, said they deserve part of the funds for their work on the front lines every day during the pandemic.

When the union applied two years ago, it requested $817,236 to give first responders bonuses, which union president Jared Willey said would help retain people who have been pushed to their breaking point.

"I've got 15 years in and I can't wait for 9 more. I never thought I'd say that. I want out of this job," firefighter Ryan Blanchette said to city councilors Monday night.

The department has lost 36 people since January 2020, according to Willey, for numerous reasons including resignations, retirements, and terminations.

"What I remember most about the pandemic, though, was thinking, 'Man I hope I get COVID so I can get two weeks off,'" Andrew Rioux, a Bangor firefighter and paramedic, said. "Members of the city council, this is what burnout is."

Fifty firefighters showed up to Monday's council meeting after a lack of communication about the union's ARPA funds application, Willey said. Willey added he just wants the city to give back to first responders for their sacrifice.

"Nobody in public safety is being considered in the city of Bangor, where other cities and towns used the money for just that. The community I live in used the money for just that—immediately funded public services," Willey said.

The city partnered with Heart of Maine United Way to conduct a survey with a volunteer panel to evaluate 60 ARPA applications based on criteria set by the councilors. The firefighters union's application ranked 51st, but councilors said the city will not automatically give funding to the top-ranked applicants.

Bangor City Councilor Joseph Leonard told NEWS CENTER Maine he looks at the ranking system more as a guideline, but there's still more tireless work that needs to be done. He said distributing the ARPA funds isn't an easy process, but the councilors will do their due diligence to do what's best for the city.