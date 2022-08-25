Golf tournament hosted by Bangor firefighters helps raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

This is the fourth tournament hosted by Bangor Professional Firefighters to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England.

ORRINGTON, Maine — It’s time to take out your clubs and hit the course this weekend for a good cause.

“Bangor Professional Firefighters have traditionally been one of the top fundraisers for MDA, not only in Maine, but in the northeastern United States," Bangor Professional Fighters MDA Committee Chair Jared Bowden said.

The tournament is held in honor of Adam MacDonald.

MacDonald passed away last year from complications with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is an inherited disorder of progressive muscular weakness.

“Adam and his mom lived up in Presque Isle but would come down several times a year to help us fill the boot at concerts," Bowden told NEWS CENTER Maine. "[Adam] was kind of a fixture here at the fill-the-boot events. It's been a little difficult over the last year going on without him helping us.”

There is no cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but some progress has been made over the years.

"It’s really exciting to see the amount of new medications that are being brought to market as a direct result of the trials that our fundraising dollars brought about,” Bowden said.

The Adam MacDonald Memorial MDA Open will be held at Pine Hill Golf Club in Orrington. Tee time is 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

To take part in the 18-hole tournament there is a cost of $250 for four players. Two carts and lunch will be provided to players.

There is still time to register for this weekend’s tournament. You can reserve your spot here.