BANGOR, Maine — Bangor City Hall has been at its Harlow Street location for 50 years, but the city says the building is much older and in need of repair.

City officials have proposed a $6 million bond to renovate 73 Harlow St. over the next 10 years.

The renovations will include improving the building's handicapped accessibility, repairing its main entrance, replacing the dozens of windows and modernizing the way the city does business inside.

The issue came up again at Monday evening's city council meeting before being referred to the finance committee.

"We're hitting 50 years as far as it being city hall and as you can see, our stairs have issues," said city councilor Clare Davitt, while gesturing towards the construction signs blocking the broken stairs out front. "We lose a ton of heat in the winter and we gain a lot of heat in the summer from those windows. I mean, it's sucking the money out of us."

Davitt said the proposed construction and renovations will actually save the city money in the long run in heating and cooling costs and make it a better, more comfortable place for residents who do business and staff who work there.

Due to the price tag, the bond to fund this construction will require voter approval on the November ballot.

It's up to the city council whether the bond approval issue makes it on the ballot.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for a city council meeting on Monday, Aug. 12.