Service changes to Bangor's Community Connector amidst driver shortage

Starting Monday, February 8, the Community Connector bus service in Bangor is undergoing service changes because of a continuing driver shortage.

BANGOR, Maine — The commute for some Mainers may look slightly different starting Monday, Feb. 8, due to service changes to Bangor's Community Connector bus.

The city of Bangor released a flyer on its website that indicates these changes are happening because of a continuing bus driver shortage. The weekday changes will stay in place until further notice, but Saturday bus schedules will not be affected.

According to the city's flyer, the Hammond and Center Street buses will run on a modified Saturday service Monday through Friday. The Hammond Street bus runs every 15 minutes after the hour, and the Center Street bus runs every 45 minutes after the hour. Schedules to start the day include:

Hammond Street

5:55 a.m. from Texas Avenue

6:15 a.m. from Bus Depot

Center Street

6:45 a.m. from Bus Depot

Alternates with Hammond Street all day

The last trip for these buses is at 5:45 p.m. and includes a drop off on both routes.

#HeyBangor If you use the Community Connector (@batcc), your commute may look a bit different starting today. Service changes for Hammond and Center Streets are going into effect because of a shortage of drivers. I'll explain on @newscentermaine at 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) February 8, 2021

The flyer also mentions Capehart will have two buses running on a 60-minute daily service. Schedules to start the day include:

Capehart

6:15 a.m. from Bus Depot

6:06 a.m. from Davis Road

The Black Bear Orono Express will continue its limited service, running from Jan. 25 through April 30.

All passengers are required to wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose while waiting for, boarding, and riding buses. Anyone who fails to do so can be denied service. This is not a new requirement -- Bangor's public information officer Angel Matson told NEWS CENTER Maine it has been in effect for riders and drivers since April.

The city is hiring bus drivers now. Click here for more information.

You can buy passes and tickets at the following places: