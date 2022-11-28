Bangor Area Recovery Network helping community for the holidays

The BARN is accepting applications for their Giving Tree until this Wednesday for those in need.

BREWER, Maine — For those going through addiction recovery, holiday shopping can be especially difficult, but one community organization is hoping to ease that stress.

The Bangor Area Recovery Network, a community recovery center for those affected by addiction, is giving back to its community through its Giving Tree.

BARN is accepting applications at its center from those who could use some extra support. Applications are being collected until this Wednesday, November 30.

Those who apply can ask for something they “want” and something they “need,” and a tree ornament is then hung on the Giving Tree with their request on it.

Sponsors get to choose which they would like to buy for: the individual or family.

Organizers at the center say some in recovery are going through periods of healing within the family and they hope the Giving Tree can make that process less challenging.

"Being able to help somebody to have a happy holiday, have gifts for their kids under the tree and whatnot — it's especially important during a time where they may be under a little financial stress and trying to heal those wounds at the same time with their family," Robert Fickett, the executive director at the Bangor Area Recovery Network, said.

Applications for the Giving Tree can be filled out at the Bangor Area Recovery Network Center in Brewer. If you would like to become a sponsor, you can contact the center at 207-561-9444

BARN is also partnering with SaVida Health to host a holiday party this Sunday, December 4. The party will be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Everyone in attendance will get the chance to win a free holiday tree with all the lights and decorations ready to go. There will also be free food, family holiday activities, music, and guests from the North Pole.