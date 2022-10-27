Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance

"We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want to provide people," Bangor's planning officer said.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town.

City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor.

"We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want to provide people," Anne Krieg, Bangor's planning officer, said.

The city is eager to add another a unique housing style to the area after a 2019 affordable housing study recommended the city diversify its housing options.

"We're hearing that people are looking for smaller units [and] that this smaller house style is definitely something that people want," Krieg said.

Real estate developer Louie Morrison brought an idea to the city with hopes to create a tiny home community.

Morrison and his business partner Luke McCannell bought the Martel Mobile Home Park in July, aiming to build 37 tiny homes on the underutilized piece of property.

Morrison said only a quarter of the lots on the property were being used at the time he bought it, leaving a number of empty lots or abandoned mobile homes.

Since purchasing the park, a contractor has been hauling unused mobile homes off of the property, preparing for the city's approval to start construction.

As of Thursday, nearly ten mobile homes have been removed from the property with one soon to go.

The next phase is to update the property's sewer and water system and pour foundation.

"This will be a huge step in, you know, not only us, but others as well possibly digging into this venture."

The sole goal of the project: add more housing to an area short on supply.

Morrison said he's been in contact with some local organizations, assistance programs, and veterans housing programs looking to house people in need. He's also planning on applying for city grants to help cheapen the costs, which would reflect in rental prices.

Rents could be as low as $600 for people with assistance or as much as $1,500 for people without assistance, according to Morrison.

"The reach-outs have been incredible. It's almost overwhelming how many people would love to live in one of these homes," Morrison said.