BANGOR, Maine — Nearly every city and town have to deal with issues like low hanging branches over a road or potholes, and many have easy ways for residents to report them.

The city of Bangor now has a way to track in real-time the progress of those issues once they have been reported.

The city's new 311 Dashboard monitors all issues reported through the city's Go Bangor app and displays them on an interactive map.

"Say you note that there's a pothole in the middle of your street, you can go to this dashboard from our website, and you can see that someone else reported that, and it's being dealt with in this manner," said Bangor public information coordinator Zeth Lundy.

The program is easily accessed through the city's website which you can find here: 311 Dashboard.

It tracks reported issues like traffic lights that have gone out, sidewalks issues, drainage problems, low hanging trees and many more. It's very helpful for residents to check for status updates and to see if others have reported the same issues, but it also helps to keep the city accountable for addressing the problems.

"It has that transparency with the public so that they know that things are being taken seriously. It also has accountability for us so that departments are taking care of issues that they need to take of," said Lundy.

The site has the ability to show you issues in a certain location, or problems that are similar in nature.

It's based on a program used by the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Bangor's geographic information system's office was able to create it by connecting it with the system used for the Go Bangor incident reporting app. It comes at no extra cost to the city.

You are not able to track major road work or paving projects since those are not reported through the app. You can track reported potholes however through the 311 Dashboard.