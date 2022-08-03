Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):
The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon.
Original story:
Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say.
A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped from officers of a different agency while in Bangor.
The minor could have been trying to get to Millinocket or Skowhegan, the release stated.
[Editor's note: Now that the minor has been found, identifying information was removed from this article.]
