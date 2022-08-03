x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bangor

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

The minor escaped police custody on Tuesday but was found Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.): 

The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. 

Original story: 

Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. 

A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped from officers of a different agency while in Bangor. 

The minor could have been trying to get to Millinocket or Skowhegan, the release stated.

[Editor's note: Now that the minor has been found, identifying information was removed from this article.]

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Back-to-school supply drive held at Old Town restaurant on Wednesday