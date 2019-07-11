BANGOR, Maine — Two people were injured Wednesday when the ATV they were riding crashed on or near Banair Road in Bangor.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. and a part of Banair Road was closed for several hours Wednesday evening as Bangor Police reconstructed the accident scene.

The two ATV riders were taken to a local medical care facility, according to Public Information Officer Sergeant Wade Betters.

Betters says the stretch of Banair road will reopen after the reconstruction is complete.



