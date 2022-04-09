Aerosmith cancels summer tour dates; Bangor first stop when tour resumes

Aerosmith announced Monday the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates this summer, stating they will resume the tour in September.

Steven Tyler, lead singer of the band, recently relapsed following a foot surgery he had, the announcement says. Tyler continued the tour after his surgery, and the pain management medication used to continue performing ultimately led to his relapse. His relapse comes after many years of working hard to stay sober.

Tyler voluntarily enrolled himself into a treatment program, placing his health, recovery, and sobriety as a top priority.

Aerosmith's tour dates will continue as planned starting in September, making Bangor's concert at the Maine Savings Ampitheater the first stop back for Tyler.

The announcement stated those who purchased tickets for the canceled tour dates through Ticketmaster would receive a refund.

