Bangor

Aerosmith cancels summer tour dates; Bangor first stop when tour resumes

Aerosmith announced Monday the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates this summer, stating they will resume the tour in September.
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Joey Kramer, from left, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York. Kramer, a founding member of the band, filed a lawsuit against his band mates in January 2020 in Massachusetts Superior Court in Boston, claiming he has been kept out of the band after he hurt his ankle in 2019 and missed some shows. The suit comes just as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy Awards events. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

BANGOR, Maine — Aerosmith announced on Facebook Monday afternoon the cancellation of their upcoming tour dates this summer, stating they will resume the tour in September.

Steven Tyler, lead singer of the band, recently relapsed following a foot surgery he had, the announcement says. Tyler continued the tour after his surgery, and the pain management medication used to continue performing ultimately led to his relapse. His relapse comes after many years of working hard to stay sober.

Tyler voluntarily enrolled himself into a treatment program, placing his health, recovery, and sobriety as a top priority.

Posted by Steven Tyler on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tyler's struggle with drug and alcohol addiction dates back to the mid-1980s. Since then, he has relapsed many times, including in the early 2000s and 2009

Aerosmith's tour dates will continue as planned starting in September, making Bangor's concert at the Maine Savings Ampitheater the first stop back for Tyler.

The announcement stated those who purchased tickets for the canceled tour dates through Ticketmaster would receive a refund.

To purchase tickets for the remaining tour dates, click here.

