A month of arts and culture returns to Bangor this weekend

Since 2015, October has been Bangor's official month of the arts, featuring performances and events throughout the city that highlight local arts and culture.

BANGOR, Maine — When you think of October, you might think about fall, apple picking, pumpkin carving, and Halloween. But since 2015, the city of Bangor has given new meaning to October with its month-long arts celebration known as ARTober.

The event kicks off this Saturday with the ARTober Sidewalk Art Festival along Harlow Street in downtown Bangor.

"It's a celebration of the arts in Bangor and an opportunity for citizens of the city and surrounding areas to be patrons of the arts," Betsy Lundy, the executive director of Downtown Bangor Partnership, which organizes the event, said. "It's also a great chance to support musical artists as well."

According to the Downtown Bangor Partnership's website, more than 20 artists are expected to have their work on display for people to either admire or buy.

"The arts provide a lot of richness in people’s lives," Lundy added. "They’re kind of the gravy on the mashed potatoes of our life. They’re really important to a thriving community.”

The ARTober Sidewalk Art Festival is expected to start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

