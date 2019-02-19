BANGOR, Maine — The Six Mile Falls store on outer Broadway in Bangor is under new ownership but they are determined to keep the store’s old vibe.

Lisa Watson recently purchased the store with her husband, moving their existing candy store to the new location.

Watson says their goal of reopening the store is to “bring an old staple back to life.”

The previous owners, another husband-wife couple, gave up the store after the wife got sick and they felt like they couldn’t give the store the attention it needed.

The Six Mile Falls store is a popular location in the Spring during the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race for sightseers to gather and watch the canoers row by.