BANGOR, Maine — Police say Peter McIntosh died in the hospital from injuries he suffered from being hit by a car on Tuesday, January 14th.

Around 5:00 p.m. that night, Bangor Police and Fire responded to an accident involving a car and pedestrian.

Police identified the driver as Philip Perkins, 74, of Hampden, and the pedestrian as Peter McIntosh, 61, of Bangor.

The accident occurred on Summer Street, in front of the Bangor Police Department. McIntosh was attempting to cross the road when he was hit.

Police said McIntosh had suffered very serious injuries and was brought to a local medical care facility by the Bangor Fire Department.

At this time, Bangor police say no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story as we learn more.

