BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into a video camera found in a staff bathroom at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Police arrested 58-year-old David Waltz, of Hampden, on an outstanding arrest warrant Monday, October 22. Waltz is being charged with 15 counts of violation of privacy involving 12 victims from the hospital, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office.

Waltz made bail and is scheduled to appear in court on November 14 for arraignment.

Police began investigating in September after hospital officials discovered a camera placed in a staff bathroom at their State Street location.

EMMC said they quickly identified a potential suspect who worked for the hospital, and he was immediately suspended.

No other cameras were found, and EMMC officials said they did not believe any patients were involved.

In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, EMMC said:

"These actions took advantage of our trust as an employer and violated the safe work and care spaces we have created. We are fully committed to supporting the investigation, ensuring this is properly pursued."

