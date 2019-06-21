BANGOR, Maine — Forty to 50 new paper manufacturing jobs will be coming to Bangor over the next 18 months.

Soft Touch Tissue and Paper will start producing paper products like napkins, toilet paper, and much more beginning next month.

The company, located on Outer Hammond Street, buys the giant paper rolls from mills and converts them into everyday products.

Company president Marc Cooper says they are the only converting facility like this in New England, and Bangor is centrally located to paper mills.

Cooper says once more machine comes online they will be able to hire more workers. He says he knows the paper industry has been struggling but the demand is there.

"The industry as a whole as many people may know has been hit hard by the economy and the cost of manufacturing so there are far fewer paper mills but on the converting in consumer products, there is still strong demand for the types of products that we will be making," Cooper said.

The companies goal, Cooper said, is to have some of the machines up and running within two to four weeks.



The building was once home to Old Town Canoe and Marden's.