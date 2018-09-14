BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Three people from the Greater Bangor Area were charged earlier this week in connection with the burglary of a local fitness center, Bangor police said Friday.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said an investigation revealed a suspect or suspects had damaged property inside the building and made off with cash and checks.

Police at an unspecified time or place arrested 38-year-old Bradford Chesley of Dixmont and 34-year-old Amy Nadeau of Orrington. Both were taken to Penobscot County Jail and, as of Friday afternoon, neither had made bail.

Chesley was charged with theft (class C), theft (class E), aggravated mischief (class C), aggravated forgery (class C), possession of a scheduled W drug (class D, crack cocaine). He was also held on a probation violation.

Nadeau was charged with receiving stolen property (class C), forgery (class C) and possession of a schedule W drug (class D, crack cocaine).

Rebecca Mountain, 54, of Bangor, was summoned by police, charged with forgery (class D), theft by deception (class E) and receiving stolen property (class E).

Police said Chelsey and Nadeau were both found in possession of stolen property from the facility.

