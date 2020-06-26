2nd Annual Anah Shrine NASCARS Weekend to take place amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

The 2nd Annual Anah Shrine NASCARS Weekend is the organization's first big public event since the beginning of the year.

BANGOR, Maine — The Anah Shriners in Bangor have started navigating through the COVID-19 crisis and started planning their summer events with extra precautions.

The weekend of July 10 and 11 marks the 2nd Annual Anah Shrine NASCARS Weekend and is their first big public event since the beginning of the year.

Activities over the course of the weekend include music, bonfires, a rubber ducky race, and all of the proceeds go directly to the Boston and Springfield Shriner's hospitals.

Organizers say the NASCARS Weekend will serve as an opportunity for folks to gather with friends that they may have not seen in person for quite a while.

“It’s gonna be a chance to see the people that we have missed all year long. Not being able to do any of the events so far," Dave Gulya, Public Relations Chairman, said. "It’ll be a great test for us to see if we know how to navigate through the policies and procedures the state put forth, in order to be able to do a public event like this."

For those looking for more information on the NASCARS Weekend, they can visit the Timberland Acres Facebook page.

