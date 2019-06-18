BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor shooting along Union Street in which two people were hurt is being actively investigated, and no arrests have been made, police said Tuesday.

It happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the area of 1702 Union St., about 600 feet north of Sprague's Nursery & Garden Center. Police initially listed the location of the shooting as that of the garden center, but later corrected it.

"Please expect police activity in that area," the department tweeted. "This is a developing situation - please avoid the area – use an alternate route."

Police said a 911 caller reported gunfire at the property. NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with the man whose son did. He said he and his were working nearby at Sprague's when they heard the gun shots. He said his son went into the home to administer first aid to one of the victims before the ambulance arrived.

Three miles away, a police presence could be seen in the area of 40 Everett St. Police were seen taking photos and talking to residents, and a white Ford Fusion with what appeared to be blood on it was towed away from the property.

Police said the two scenes – Union and Everett streets – were related, but wouldn't take questions as to why the white car was being towed from the scene.

Lt. Tim Cotton said a male victim ended up at the Everett Street property and was taken away by ambulance. The extent of his injuries were unknown.

Additionally, nearly a quarter-mile further down Union Street, a police presence could be seen outside of The Greenworks Landscaping at 1786 Union St.

Neighbors who witnessed the events told NEWS CENTER Maine they saw a man walk out of the woods with his hands behind his head, and later saw officers walking out of the woods with a "large gun."