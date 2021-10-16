Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's returns

The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Bangor returned this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

BANGOR, Maine — The Eastern Maine - Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's returned to the Bangor Waterfront Saturday morning. Participants were invited to join in on the walk that kicked off just after 9 a.m. or they could participate from their own neighborhood.

This year, participants who chose to walk in their own neighborhoods could log on to a mobile app to track their walk with augmented reality start and finish lines. The app also featured a recorded opening and Promise Garden Ceremony. App-users could also select a flower and plant it among others through augmented reality.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and approximately 29,000 Mainers are currently living with the disease as of last year.

Jamey Kenneson, event chair for the Bangor Walk to End Alzheimer's, said these events typically generate more momentum each year to raise more money, but the pandemic slowed down those efforts. He said events like these are important not just to raise money for research, but to give people affected by this disease a sense of community.

"It gives people a place to congregate and talk with other people that are going through the same thing and understand their struggles," Kenneson said.

Mary Dysart Hartt is someone who has appreciated that sense of community ever since her husband Mike's diagnosis at 62 years old. She said the Alzheimer's Association helped provide them with all the information and resources they needed to understand what her husband was going through. They soon learned from friends that it would be possible to still live an active lifestyle despite the illness.

"Instead of saying, 'I'm gonna go home and this is the end,' they go and they travel and they do everything they can to be able to fill their bucket list," Dysart Hartt said.

Dysart Hartt said she finished her dream of running a marathon in all 50 U.S. states just last month, and Mike was there to support her every step of the way.