BANGOR, Maine — On Friday morning, the winners for Bangor's annual Eagle Awards were announced.

The Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau will honor the winners on May 29 at 5 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center.

The awards and winners are as follows:

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Gaeghan's.

The Organization Award will be given to Champion the Cure.

The Partnership Award will be given to Tracy Willette of Bangor Parks and Recreation.

The Impact Award will be give to Maine Harvest Festival.

The Individual Award will go to Brandi Newport of the Penobscot Theatre.

The award winners are nominated and voted on by their peers for being instrumental to and driving tourism to the Greater Bangor area.