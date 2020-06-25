Superintendent of Bangor School Department to retire in October

Superintendent Betsy Webb will retire in October and then move on to a new role at the University of Maine in the Education Leadership Department.

BANGOR, Maine — On Thursday, June 25, the superintendent of the Bangor School Department announced she is retiring after more than a decade in the position.

Betsy Webb will be leaving the role in October and moving on to a new role at the University of Maine. There, she will be working in the Educational Leadership Department and will also be the executive director of the Penobscot River Educational Partnership.

Webb's public educated career has spanned 40 years. She has been the Bangor superintendent since 2005 and was the Brewer superintendent before that for four years, starting in 2000.

Webb says she is looking forward to the next chapter but is thankful for the time she spent in the Bangor school system.

"I've absolutely enjoyed my career," Webb expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine via Zoom. "I have a longer career at central office than many people, and it's a rewarding job. It's a challenging job, but it's a rewarding job."

Webb says discussions about her move to the University of Maine began back in February.

She says that until she leaves Bangor, she will be committed to agenda items, like a fall re-entry plan in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.